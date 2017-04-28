36 patients awaiting admission at LUH this morning

The were 36 patients awaiting admission at Letterkenny University Hospital this morning, making it the joint second busiest hospital in the country.

Of those, 28 patients were on Emergency Department trolleys, while the remainder were in overflow areas on the wards.

Earlier this week, the Full Capacity Protocol was implemented at the hospital, while yesterday, an outbreak of the Winmter Vomiting Bug saw visiting restrictions imposed in the vicinity of

Medical 2.

Nationally, the INMO says there were 369 people awaiting admission at hospitals, with only Cork University Hospital returning a higher figure than Letterkenny and Limerick, with 44 patients awaiting beds.