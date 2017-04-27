logo



Visiting restrictions in place at Letterkenny University Hospitals as vomiting bug strikes

27 Apr 2017
by News Highland

 

Letterkenny University Hospital is asking people to comply with visitor restrictions on Medical 2 ward due to a number of suspected cases of the vomiting bug (Norovirus).

In order to assist staff in curtailing the spread of this virus, it is imperative that only essential visiting takes place during this period.

Children should not visit the hospital as they may be particularly susceptible to the illness.

Visitors are requested to cooperate with hospital staff who are ensuring the restrictions are adhered to and visitors are also advised that they must use the alcohol hand gels supplied as they enter and leave the hospital.

Infection control procedures are in place on the affected ward and will remain so until further notice.

The hospital is requesting that anyone with recent symptoms of diarrhoea and/or vomiting or who has had contact with others who have these symptoms not to visit patients in the hospital to avoid spreading the virus to sick vulnerable patients.

Patients with pre-planned hospital appointments such as outpatients, who have not had any symptoms of vomiting or diarrhoea, should attend their appointment as normal, unless otherwise advised by the hospital

Letterkenny University Hospital thanks the public for their cooperation.

