Sam and Chloe Magee – the last of the Irish left at European’s

Ireland had a difficult Day 2 at the European Championships in Denmark on Wednesday.

Raphoe’s Rachael Darragh came up against a tough opponent in Luise Heim from Germany in the women’s singles..

Rachael played well but Heim proved too tricky an opponent as the match finished up 21-12 21-11.

Later In the women’s doubles, Rachael and Sara Boyle started well against Finnish pair Jenny Nystrom & Sonja Pekkola. The experience of their opposition shone through however as the match finished up 21-15 21-13.

Sam and Joshua Magee came up against the Croatian pair of Zvonimir Durkinjak and Hoelbling in the men’s doubles.

They couldn’t settle in the opening game and let the aggressive style of the Croatians get the better of them.

They lost the first game 21-14. The second game was close all the way but Sam and Joshua lost out narrowly 21-19.

Scott Evan also bowed out of the men’s singles.

Having fought well against Anders Antonsen throughout the course of the match, Evans lost in two games 21-11 21-13.

Donegal’s Sam and Chloe Magee are the last of the Irish players left in the tournament.

After a great opening win earlier in the week, they take on the French pair of Bastian Kersaudy & Lea Palermo later today which could lead to a possibly medal match opportunity.

The match is scheduled for 17:50 Irish time.