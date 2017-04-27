logo



North West businesses being offered the chance to participate in Boston trade mission

27 Apr 2017
by News Highland

Local businesses across the North West are being offered the opportunity to become part of a cross-border trade delegation trip to Boston scheduled for November.

Expressions of interest are now being sought for the 2017 Trade and Investment Mission to Boston for any local companies with aspirations to break into the US market.

The trip is being jointly organised by Derry City and Strabane District Council and Donegal County Council.

Picture –  Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr Terence Slowey, John Kelpie, DCSDC, Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District, Alderman Hilary McClintock, and Seamus Neely, DCC, launching the 2017 Trade and Investment Mission to Boston.

 

Joint statement from the two councils –

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District, Alderman Hilary McClintock, said the trip offered a major opportunity for businesses in the North West. “I would really encourage any up and coming ventures, or existing companies with plans for expansion, to consider the benefits of establishing trade links with the US,” she declared.

“I travelled to Boston last year as part of a similar delegation and I was extremely impressed by the networking opportunities included in the itinerary. We received an extremely warm welcome during the visit and the participating delegates had the opportunity to establish meaningful and fruitful links with business counterparts in Boston.

“The NW region’s relationship with the US is a vital factor in our long-term strategy for economic growth and as a council we are committed to strengthening those existing relationships and identifying new opportunities for partnership and investment.”

Twelve companies in total will be included in the delegation sourced from both the Derry and Strabane and Donegal County Council areas. They will be accompanied by the Mayors and Chief Executives of both Councils and key partners. A number of business sectors have been identified as priority areas for this trip, to include companies involved in Creative Digital Technologies, Advanced Manufacturing, Materials and Engineering (AMME) and Life and Health Sciences.

This will be the second Trade and Investment Mission led by the councils to this region and will endeavour to nurture and develop existing relationships with key economic, business, political and civic connections in the Boston Massachusetts area which have been progressing since 2008.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr Terence Slowey said: “The trade mission offers some unique opportunities for local businesses to engage with key economic and government decision makers, as well as market professionals.

“It’s a great chance to gain some valuable market insight and establish lasting connections through business to business meetings with potential partners, agents and distributors. Those personal connections can prove invaluable when trying to stand out in an increasingly competitive business arena.”

Potential delegates will receive support throughout the trip and will have the chance to participate in a pre-mission assistance programme, as well as post-trip follow up support. A financial support package towards flights and hotel accommodation is available (50% contribution towards flights and up to £100 per night hotel accommodation) and companies will benefit from extensive local media coverage to heighten their presence in the market.

O’Neills Irish International Sports Company Limited joined the 2016 North West Trade Mission to Boston and Massachusetts jointly lead by Derry City and Strabane District Council and Donegal County Council.     

 A spokesperson for the company said: “We would recommend the trade mission to any company with serious aspirations about doing business in the Boston and Massachusetts area. The Trade Mission provided the opportunity to explore new markets in Boston/Massachusetts while meeting key Irish community contacts.

“The council’s network of contacts in Boston/Massachusetts is very well developed and we were given the opportunity to meet with key contacts from the business and political communities. The trip certainly helped O’Neills to build our professional networks and provided insight to a market we know will be a key growth area.” 

Anyone interested in finding out more about the 2017 Trade and Investment Mission to Boston should contact: Rosalind Young/Adam Goodall at Derry City and Strabane District Council investment@derrystrabane.com 02871 253253; Michael Tunney Donegal Local Enterprise Officemichael.tunney@leo.donegalcoco.ie 00353749160735

