Mc Sharry hit out at government as WDC Chairperson asks not to be reappointed

A South Donegal TD says the Government needs to wake up to the crisis in rural Ireland, and begin formulate a comprehensive strategy to create more balanced regional development.

Marc Mac Sharry was speaking after confirmation that Paddy McGuinness has written to Minister Michael Ring asking him not to re-appoint him as Chairperson of the WDC.

Deputy Mc Sharry says Mr Mc Guinness also wrote to the acting CEO of the WDC, criticising what he called the Government’s lack of interest or action.

Deputy Mc Sharry says this is an indictment of the current administration and also some of its predecessors, and shows the need for real action on regional investment………..