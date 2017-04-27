Mc Conalogue claims Donegal Garda Division is being left behind

Donegal TD Charlie McConalogue says more resources need to be invested in the Donegal Garda division to curb rising rural crime rates.

He says latest figures show that only 13 new Gardaí allocated to the division since recruitment resumed in Templemore, that’s far less than other divisions across the country.

Deputy Mc Conalogue says the Justice Minister and her Cabinet colleagues appear to be solely focused on bulking up Garda numbers in the Dublin divisions, while the Donegal Garda division has been left behind………….