Illies-Lagan the standout as North West Women’s Super League kicks off

A new era in women’s soccer in Donegal will dawn tonight when the North West Women’s Super League gets underway.

The North West Women’s Super League is a coming together of what had been the Donegal Women’s League and the Inishowen Ladies League – the first time Leagues from the Donegal and Inishowen jurisdictions come together like this.

The new League will be governed jointly by the Donegal Women’s League and Inishowen Ladies League committees.

From the Inishowen Ladies League, Greencastle FC, Moville, Carndonagh, Clonmany Shamrocks, Illies Celtic and Rashenny FC are on board.

They will be joined by Lagan Harps, Bonagee United and Swilly Rovers from the Donegal Women’s League.

A bumper clash between last year’s Inishowen League champions, Illies Celtic, and the 2016 Donegal Women’s League winners, Lagan Harps, is the standout tie of the opening night.

Thursday, April 27th, 7pm

Bonagee United v Rashenny

Greencastle FC v Clonmany Shamrocks

Illies Celtic v Lagan Harps

Moville Celtic v Swilly Rovers

Bye – Carn