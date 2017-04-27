logo



Highland’s Farming News – Thursday 27th April

27 Apr 2017
by admin

A 15 Minute Programme presented by Chris Ashmore every Thursday at 7.05pm highlighting all that’s happening in the farming community.

27 Apr 2017

Visiting restrictions in place at Letterkenny University Hospitals as vomiting bug strikes

  Letterkenny University Hospital is asking people to comply with visitor restrictions on Medical 2 ward due to a number of suspected cases of the vomiting bug (Norovirus). In[...]
27 Apr 2017

Government called to recognise role played in 1916 year of Commemorations by Fire Service

A Donegal Minister is calling on the Government to recognise the role played in the 1916 year of Commemorations by the Fire Service. Members of other services were given Commemorat[...]
27 Apr 2017

Fears that flights between Ireland & Britain could shut down overnight if deal not reached in Brexit talks

  Flights between Ireland and Britain could shut down overnight if the UK doesn’t have a deal at the end of the Brexit talks. That’s according to former Taoiseach [...]
27 Apr 2017

New group set up in Donegal for women involved in agriculture

  A new group has been set up in Donegal for women who are involved in agriculture. The North West Women in Farming was founded following the establishment of other similiar g[...]
27 Apr 2017

Mc Conalogue claims Donegal Garda Division is being left behind

Donegal TD Charlie McConalogue says more resources need to be invested in the Donegal Garda division to curb rising rural crime rates. He says latest figures show that only 13 new [...]
27 Apr 2017

