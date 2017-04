A Donegal Minister is calling on the Government to recognise the role played in the 1916 year of Commemorations by the Fire Service.

Members of other services were given Commemoration Medals in various ceremonies last year however the women and men of the nation’s fire services were not recognised.

Minister of State Joe McHugh has written to Minister Simon Coveney on the matter.

He says it’s vital that these people be shown the recognition that they deserve: