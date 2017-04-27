logo



GAA Programme – Donegal Ladies are League Final bound while Donegal and Tyrone hurlers clash again

27 Apr 2017
by admin

The GAA Programme in association with Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure, is broadcast every Wednesday from 8.30pm – 9pm.

On this week’s programme – Hugh Devenney, the chairman of the Donegal Ladies GAA board joins Tom Comack to reflect on Donegal senior ladies historic journey to a first Ladies Gaelic Football Division One League final.

Liam Skelly, Donegal Ladies board assistant treasurers outlines details of Donegal Ladies annual Golf Classic which is coming up on May 19th, at the Ballybofey and Stranorlar Golf Club.

While Donegal hurling manager Ardal McDermott joins Tom to look ahead to Donegal’s Nicky Rackard Senior Hurling Championship clash with Tyrone, this Saturday, in Carrickmore.

27 Apr 2017

