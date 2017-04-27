logo



Donegal festival funding is “totally inadequate” – Cope

27 Apr 2017
by News Highland

A Donegal Deputy has accused the Government of a lack of support for rural communities, following the allocation of funding for festivals within Donegal.

It was announced that almost €50,000 in funding would be made availabe for 20 festivals within the county.

Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher has expressed his particular dissatisfaction at the allocation of €3,000 to the Mary of Dungloe festival as it prepares to mark its 50th anniversary.

He says the funding for the county is totally inadequate…………

