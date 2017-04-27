Derry City and Strabane District Council announces funding plans for sports and community facilities

Derry City and Strabane District Council has circulated its proposals to help fund the completion of a new play park in the Brandywell area of Derry, as well as completing the Daisyfield project.

Progress has also been welcomed for the Council’s proposed Community Centre development programme, with approval for continued engagement with the Department for Communities to secure additional funding for the Galliagh and Shantallow Community Centres.

Additionally, funding has been proposed to complete a wheelchair adaptable swing at Brooke Park in the city and to progress with Phase 2 of the Culmore Park design development costing and planning to support future community engagement, business case/s and funding applications.

Finally, a recommendation has also been made to provide £80,000 towards design costs for a new community centre for the Hazelbank / Ballymagroarty area.