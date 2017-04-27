Cockhill and Derry City to battle for Donegal News Ulster Senior League Cup

The Donegal News USL Cup final takes place on Sunday at Dry Arch Park, Bonagee with Derry City Reserves facing Cockhill Celtic.

Cockhill have owned this silverware for the last four seasons and are aiming to make this the first part of a League and League Cup double, having won the crowns in each of previous four campaigns.

Their bid to retain the League title will be determined on the last day of the League season on Sunday-week, but Cockhill go into the final on the back of a Knockalla Caravans Senior Cup semi-final defeat to Glengad United, the Inishowen League champions, at The Crua on Sunday.

Glengad prevailed on penalties after a 2-2 draw and Cockhill will be mindful that they haven’t been firing on all cylinders lately. Gavin Cullen is certainly missing the presence of the likes of Malachy McDermott from his side at this key stage of the season.

Nevertheless, Cockhill know what it takes on these days and are aiming to win the Donegal News Cup for a fifth season in a row.

They’ve beaten Drumkeen United, Swilly Rovers, Bonagee United and Letterkenny Rovers in each of the last four finals.

Derry, for their part, are in the final for the first time since 2010 – when they lost 3-0 to Cockhill.

Derry last won this Cup in 2001 with a 2-0 win over Quigley’s Point Swifts.

Initially, the competition was sponsored by the Hotel Glenveagh in Gweedore before being sponsored by Hydro Seafoods and then Marine Harvest.

It is now known as the Donegal News Ulster Senior League Cup.

Derry have been able to line out with a sprinkling of senior players, added to their promising underage talent, in the USL this season and the Candystripes – who can call on young Donegal players like Adrian Delap, Shane McNamee, Connor Gormley and Cathal Farren – will be eyeing up the silverware here.

Kick-off at Bonagee on Sunday afternoon is 2pm.