Boyce and Gallen named on Irish teams

Milford man Brendan Boyce, who is currently training in Guadix in Spain has been named on a strong Irish walk squad for the European Walks Cup in Podebrady, Czech Republic in late May.

The group also includes the world champion from Moscow Rob Heffernan, in form Alex Wright and Mayo athlete Cian McMenamin.

Brendan will make a decision regarding which distance to compete, 20k or 50k , closer to the event.

The team managed by Finn Valley man Patsy Mc Gonagle.

The Irish Ultra 24hr team for the World Championships in July includes Finn Vally man Eddie Gallen.

He has also been named as captain for the event in Belfast.

Eddie is an experienced Ultra runner and will take on his 32nd event this summer.