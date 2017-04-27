logo



Boyce and Gallen named on Irish teams

27 Apr 2017
by admin

Milford man Brendan Boyce, who is currently training in Guadix in Spain has been named on a strong Irish walk squad for the European Walks Cup in Podebrady, Czech Republic in late May.

The group also includes the world champion from Moscow Rob Heffernan, in form Alex Wright and Mayo athlete Cian McMenamin.

Brendan will make a decision regarding which distance to compete, 20k or 50k , closer to the event.

The team managed by Finn Valley man Patsy Mc Gonagle.

The Irish Ultra 24hr team for the World Championships in July includes Finn Vally man Eddie Gallen.

He has also been named as captain for the event in Belfast.

Eddie is an experienced Ultra runner and will take on his 32nd event this summer.

More Sport

Sam and Chloe Magee – the last of the Irish left at European’s

0
Ireland had a difficult Day 2 at the European Championships in Denmark on Wednesday. Raphoe’s Rachael Darragh came up against a tough opponent in Luise Heim from Germany in t[...]
27 Apr 2017

Illies-Lagan the standout as North West Women’s Super League kicks off

0
A new era in women’s soccer in Donegal will dawn tonight when the North West Women’s Super League gets underway. The North West Women’s Super League is a coming together of what ha[...]
27 Apr 2017

Boyce and Gallen named on Irish teams

0
Milford man Brendan Boyce, who is currently training in Guadix in Spain has been named on a strong Irish walk squad for the European Walks Cup in Podebrady, Czech Republic in late [...]
27 Apr 2017

Cockhill and Derry City to battle for Donegal News Ulster Senior League Cup

0
The Donegal News USL Cup final takes place on Sunday at Dry Arch Park, Bonagee with Derry City Reserves facing Cockhill Celtic. Cockhill have owned this silverware for the last fou[...]
27 Apr 2017

Donegal Club Championship fixtures confirmed

0
  The Donegal CCC have confirmed the Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Club Championship fixtures for the weekend May 6th and 7th. Full fixture schedule is listed below. 07-[...]
26 Apr 2017

Tyler Toland heads to European’s with Republic U17 Women

0
Donegal’s Tyler Toland has been named on the Republic of Ireland squad to travel to the Czech Republic for the UEFA Women’s U17 European Championships. Toland, who plays her footba[...]
26 Apr 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit