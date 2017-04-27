logo



Bohemians battle for Harps on Friday

27 Apr 2017
by admin

Jonny Bonner

A once again under strength Finn Harps side will be stretched to get anything from their League of Ireland Premier Division game against Bohemians at Dalymount Park on this Friday night (kick-off 7.45). That is despite Bohs being a place and a point behind Harps in the table. While manager Ollie Horgan is not in the habit of making excuses, the fact is that his squad has been decimated by injuries in recent weeks.

That has actually forced Horgan to start players like Barry Molloy and Paddy McCourt who were far from fully fit to play in last Friday night’s loss to Drogheda United at Finn Park. Harps are also away next week to runaway Premier league leaders Cork City so that will also takes its toll on the part-time outfit. “It’s well documented the number of injuries we have had recently but I didn’t use that as an excuse for the manner of our defeat to Drogheda last Friday night. That performance was just not good enough. And if we don’t up it a good bit Bohemians will leave us going home with nothing” Horgan said.

The Harps boss feels that come the business end of the season Bohs won’t be in the scrap against the drop. “I believe Bohemians are in a false position at the moment and won’t be in the relegation battle right at the end of the season. They have the experience of Lorcan Fitzgerald and Derek Pender. For me Shane Supple is the best keeper in the league and then there is the likes of Jamie Doyle who is a very fine player.”

There is little improvement on injury front for Harps with Danny Morrissey, Ciaran O’Connor, Jonny Bonner, B.J. Banda, Packie Mailey, Harry Doherty, Eddie Dsane, Barry Molloy and Paddy McCourt all still receiving treatment. “We’re no better than last week really. The reality is we have to put a team out. Paddy McCourt and Barry Molloy didn’t train during the week so I’m just hoping that we can patch them up for Friday night.”

