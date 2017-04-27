17 people waiting for a bed at Letterkenny University Hospital

There were 17 people awaiting admission to Letterkenny University Hospital this morning according to the latest trolley watch report.

8 people were waiting on trolleys while a fruther 9 were waiting on wards.

The number is significantly down on yesterday’s figure of 28 where the Full Capacity Protocol was implemented at the hospital.

Nationally there were 352 people waiting for a bed at hospitals across the country.

Cork University Hospital was the most overcrowed in the country with 44 people waiting there.