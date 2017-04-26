Tyler Toland heads to European’s with Republic U17 Women

Donegal’s Tyler Toland has been named on the Republic of Ireland squad to travel to the Czech Republic for the UEFA Women’s U17 European Championships.

Toland, who plays her football with Maiden City in Derry is named as one of seven midfielders.

The squad are set to fly out to the competition on Thursday as they face England, the Netherlands and Norway in Group B, with the eight best teams in Europe competing in the finals competition.

Ireland Head Coach Dave Bell said: “We’re really looking forward to showing what we can do in the Czech Republic. The girls have worked so hard to get to this stage and fully deserve to be playing against the best in Europe.

“It is going to be difficult, we’re under no illusions but this group have shown tremendous character where they have needed to get results and we came through a difficult Elite Round against Hungary, Serbia and Scotland to be here.

“We’ve got a lot of players who are already playing at National League level and Tiegan (Ruddy) has already played for the senior team so there is some really good experience throughout the whole squad.

“This is going to be a great experience for the players but we’re fully focused on representing this country and fully focused on getting a result in that first game against England.”

Republic of Ireland WU17 Squad

Goalkeepers: Erica Turner (UCD Waves), Rachael Kelly (Shelbourne LFC)

Defenders: Isibeal Atkinson (Enniskerry), Doireann Fahey (Peamount United), Sadhbh Doyle (Galway WFC), Eabha O’Mahony (Lakewood), Roisin McGovern (Enniskerry), Lauryn Grier (Kentstown Rovers)

Midfielders: Tyler Toland (Maiden City), Megan Mackey (Chelsea LFC), Tiegan Ruddy (Shelbourne LFC), Aisling Spillane (Peamount United), Orla Casey (Evergreen), Jessica Ziu (Shelbourne LFC), Phoebe Warner (West Bromwich Albion)

Forwards: Alannah McEvoy (Enniskerry), Carla McManus (Peamount United), Heather Payne (Peamount United)

Republic of Ireland WU17s tournament fixture schedule

2 May, 2017: Republic of Ireland v England, KO 11.00, Na Litavce, Pribram (CZE)

5 May, 2017: Republic of Ireland v Norway, KO 11.00, Doosan Arena, Plzen (CZE)

8 May 2017 – Netherlands v Republic of Ireland, KO 14.00, Domazlice Stadium, Domazlice (CZE)