Two men now charged in connection with murder of Donegal man in London

Two men have now been charged with the murder of a Donegal man in London at the weekend.

42 year old Damien McLaughlin, was originally from Manorcunningham but had been living in London.

He died after receiving a stab wound to the heart on a street in Enfield on Saturday.

It’s understood that paramedics worked for over 45 minutes to save his life, but he died just after 2pm.

18 year old Omar Warner has been charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

He is due to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court later today.

Another 17 year old male from Tottenham appeared in court yesterday and was charged with murder, possession of an offensive weapon and possession of a class B drug .

He was remanded and will appear at the Old Bailey with a date yet to be confirmed.