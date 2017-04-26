Two candidates selected to contest vacant seat on Donegal County Council

Two Sinn Fein candidates have been put forward for selection to replace Cllr. Mick Quinn on Donegal County Council.

Mick Quinn stepped down from the council last month, on health grounds, after serving eight years as a County Councillor.

The two candidates are Sean ‘Johnny’ O’Donnell who was a Letterkenny Urban Councillor from 1974-79 and Adrian Glackin, the current manager of Glenswilly GAA senior team.

The selection process is taking place Thursday week May 4th in the Lagoon Restaurant & Guesthouse, Termon.

Cllr. Jack Murray has been outlining the details of what will happen on the night: