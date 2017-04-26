Taylor gets two game ban for Coleman tackle

Wales defender Neil Taylor will be banned for two international games – as punishment for the tackle that broke Seamus Coleman’s leg.

Taylor was sent-off for the challenge during the goalless World Cup qualifier at the Aviva last month.

He’ll miss their games against Serbia in June and Austria in September.

Coleman, who suffered a double leg fracture to the right leg, spent a month at home in Killybegs but has since returned to Everton to begin his rehabilitation.

Gareth Bale will also be suspended for the Welsh game in Belgrade.