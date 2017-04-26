Seamus Coleman grateful of huge support since leg injury

Seamus Coleman has thanked supporters of Everton, Ireland and from around the world for helping to “get him through” his injury nightmare, while insisting he will be back as strong as ever.

The defender returned to the club this week to begin the early stages of rehabilitation after suffering a double leg break while captaining the Republic of Ireland in a World Cup qualifier against Wales in Dublin on 25 March.

Coleman has received thousands of messages from around the world to offer support and wish him well in his recovery.

In his first interview since breaking his leg, Coleman told evertontv that backing – including help from Everton and Ireland staff ­- was crucial in getting him through a “tough period”….

