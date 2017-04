The PSNI are appealing for information following a serious assault they are treating as a race-hate crime.

It is believed that a man in his 40s was assaulted by 2-3 males in the Rossdowney Road area of Derry on Easter Sunday.

The man received treatment in hospital for injuries caused to his hand, head and body.

Anyone with information that can assist with the investigation is asked to contact Police at Strand Road on 101.