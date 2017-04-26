People advised to avoid Letterkenny University Hospital as Full Capacity Protocol in place

The Full Capacity Protocol has been implemented at Letterkenny University Hospital this lunchtime following a sharp rise in sick people awaiting admission.

The Emergency Department at Letterkenny University Hospital remains extremely busy today with significant numbers of patients awaiting admission to the hospital.

There were 28 patients awaiting beds at the hospital today according to figures from the INMO.

The Full Capacity Protocol has been implemented and all efforts continue to be made to identify patients who are appropriate for discharge.

Management at the hospital would like to advise people who are attending the Emergency Department at Letterkenny University Hospital that they can expect delays.

They would like to remind the public that we encourage them to attend the Emergency Department only in the case of real emergencies and they should contact their GP or GP Out-of-Hours service in the first instance.

Letterkenny University Hospital apologises to all patients and their families for any distress caused as a result of these delays.