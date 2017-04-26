Newly opened restaurant latest target in spate of break-ins in Carndonagh

An Inishowen Councillor is calling for more Garda resources to be deployed to the peninsula following another break in at a local business.

McCurdys restaurant and takeaway in Carndonagh is the latest premises to be targeted and was broken into at some stage in the early hours of Monday morning.

Significant damage was caused to the property and a sum of money taken.

The restaurant has just opened in the town a number of weeks ago.

Cllr Albert Doherty says these instances are happening all too often in Carndonagh and the surrounding area and more action is needed by Gardai: