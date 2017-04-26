logo



Hayley Paige is coming to McElhinneys

26 Apr 2017
by News Highland

New York based designer, Hayley Paige is visiting McElhinneys Bridal Rooms on Saturday 13th May.

The renowned wedding dress designer will be displaying her collection of eccentric and whimsical dresses.

The full 2017 Hayley Paige collection will be available to try on at McElhinneys, the only stockist in the Republic of Ireland.

The collection is straight from a fairy tale wedding story with different silhouettes designed to emphasise each bride’s unique style whilst embodying the sweeter side of femininity, from the quirky and charming to the fun and fabulous.

Hayley will be in McElhinneys on Saturday 13th May to help brides find the wedding dress of their dreams with her expertise, knowledge and infectious personality.

If you are getting married and want to create an individual and unique look, then you definitely need to get to the Hayley Paige event at McElhinneys.

To book your appointment to view the Hayley Paige collection and meet Hayley in person, call 074 9131217 or email bridalrooms@mcelhinneys.com

More Entertainment

Hayley Paige is coming to McElhinneys

0
New York based designer, Hayley Paige is visiting McElhinneys Bridal Rooms on Saturday 13th May. The renowned wedding dress designer will be displaying her collection of eccentric [...]
26 Apr 2017

Shaun Doherty Show – Listen back to Wednesday’s show

0
Listen back to Wednesday’s  Show: For more information check out Shauns Page Your browser does not support the audio element.[...]
26 Apr 2017

GoT fans have been having a photoshop battle with this picture of Jack Gleeson hugging a pug

0
  He may have portrayed one of the biggest monsters on HBO’s Game of Thrones but in real life Jack Gleeson is a lovely fella.  Here’s a picture of him lovingly emb[...]
26 Apr 2017

Tom Hardy proves he’s a real-life action hero by chasing, catching and arresting a thief in London

0
This will make a great set piece in Tom Hardy’s future biopic (which doesn’t exist yet but never say never). Hardy has proven he is multi-talented whether playing dramatic roles, o[...]
26 Apr 2017

Elton John cancels tour dates after being hospitalised and placed in intensive care

0
He recently celebrated his 70th birthday but Elton John shows no signs of slowing down, if his tour schedule is anything to go by. However, the music icon has been forced to cancel[...]
25 Apr 2017

Obama returned to the public stage with a great opening line

0
Ah Barack Obama, you’d miss him. The former POTUS has kept himself relatively quiet since he handed over the reigns to Trump, but today he returned to the public eye at an ev[...]
25 Apr 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit