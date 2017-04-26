Hayley Paige is coming to McElhinneys

New York based designer, Hayley Paige is visiting McElhinneys Bridal Rooms on Saturday 13th May.

The renowned wedding dress designer will be displaying her collection of eccentric and whimsical dresses.

The full 2017 Hayley Paige collection will be available to try on at McElhinneys, the only stockist in the Republic of Ireland.

The collection is straight from a fairy tale wedding story with different silhouettes designed to emphasise each bride’s unique style whilst embodying the sweeter side of femininity, from the quirky and charming to the fun and fabulous.

Hayley will be in McElhinneys on Saturday 13th May to help brides find the wedding dress of their dreams with her expertise, knowledge and infectious personality.

If you are getting married and want to create an individual and unique look, then you definitely need to get to the Hayley Paige event at McElhinneys.

To book your appointment to view the Hayley Paige collection and meet Hayley in person, call 074 9131217 or email bridalrooms@mcelhinneys.com