Government must fight for special status for North in EU negotiations – Doherty

A Donegal Deputy is calling on the Irish Government to fight for special status for the north in EU negotiations.

The EU council is due to meet this Saturday to discuss the EU27’s position for the negotiations with the British government on Brexit.

Deputy Pearse Doherty was speaking following the launch of Sinn Féin’s new strategy document ‘Securing Designated Special Status for the North within the EU’.

He says there is an onus on the Government here to secure that special status during the talks: