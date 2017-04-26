Gardai launch investigation following spate of burglaries in Lifford & Manorcunningham

Gardai are investigating a spate of burglaries which occurred in the Cloughfinn, Lifford and Manorcunningham areas yesterday.

In one case, a large amount of cash was stolen with the property ransacked.

It’s believed that all three thefts occurred between the hours of 11am and 4pm.

Witnesses have also reported a vehicle with two male occupants was also seen acting suspiciously in the Porthall area of Lifford yesterday.

Local Councillor Paul Canning says it’s highly likely that all three burglaries could be connected: