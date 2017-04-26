logo



Gardai appeal for help in locating missing teenager

26 Apr 2017
by News Highland

Gardaí are appealing for help in locating a missing Co Tyrone teenager.

17 year-old Aoife O’Hare was last seen on Monday morning around 8am.

The teenager who is from Cookstown is described as 5’ 2’’ in height, with long light brown/blonde hair and was last seen wearing a blue jumper with pink writing, black trousers and carrying a cream coloured satchel.

Gardaí believe she may be in the Dublin area.

Anyone who has seen Aoife or who can assist in locating her should contact Store Street Garda Station.

