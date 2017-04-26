Fears mount over future of Killybegs fleet if not made priority during Brexit neogtiations

There are fears that the fleet in Killybegs and the wider Irish fishing industry face devastating consequences if fisheries aren’t made a top priority by the Irish Government in Brexit negotiations.

That’s according to the Killybegs Fishermen’s Organisation who say that further obstacles are in the way of talks with the upcoming UK election.

11,000 jobs are sustained in coastal areas by the Irish seafood industry a lot of them in Donegal.

Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle is warning that the industry will be seriously impacted if not taken into account during the talks: