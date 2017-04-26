Donegal Club Championship fixtures confirmed

The Donegal CCC have confirmed the Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Club Championship fixtures for the weekend May 6th and 7th.
Full fixture schedule is listed below.
07-05-2017 (Sun)
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior Championship Group A
Round 1
Sean Mac Cumhaill 14:00 Sean Mac Cumhaill V St Michael’s
Gaelic Park 14:00 Bundoran V Malin
06-05-2017 (Sat)
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior Championship Group B
Round 1
Termon 19:00 Termon V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses
Hibernian Park 19:00 Burt V Killybegs
07-05-2017 (Sun)
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior Championship Group C
Round 1
Glenswilly 14:00 Glenswilly V Ardara
Kilcar 14:00 Kilcar V Gaoth Dobhair
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior Championship Group D
Round 1
Dungloe 14:00 Dungloe V Naomh Conáil
Four Masters 14:00 Four Masters V St Eunan’s
06-05-2017 (Sat)
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Intermediate Championship Group A
Round 1
Pairc na nGael 19:00 Naomh Columba V Naomh Bríd
Cloughaneely 19:00 Cloughaneely V Fanad Gaels
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Intermediate Championship Group B
Round 1
Moyle Park 19:00 Milford V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon
Naomh Ultan 19:00 Naomh Ultan V Carndonagh
07-05-2017 (Sun)
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Intermediate Championship Group C
Round 1
C.L.G. Bun Cranncha 14:00 Buncrana V Downings
Glenfin 14:00 Glenfin V St Naul’s
Michael Murphy Sports & LeisureSenior B Championship Group A
Round 1
Sean Mac Cumhaill 12:30 Sean Mac Cumhaill V St Michael’s
Gaelic Park 12:30 Bundoran V Malin
06-05-2017 (Sat)
Michael Murphy Sports & LeisureSenior B Championship Group B
Round 1
Termon 17:30 Termon V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses
Hibernian Park 17:30 Burt V Killybegs
07-05-2017 (Sun)
Michael Murphy Sports & LeisureSenior B Championship Group C
Round 1
Glenswilly 12:30 Glenswilly V Ardara
Kilcar 12:30 Kilcar V Gaoth Dobhair
Michael Murphy Sports & LeisureSenior B Championship Group D
Round 1
Dungloe 12:30 Dungloe V Naomh Conáil
Four Masters 12:30 Four Masters V St Eunan’s
06-05-2017 (Sat)
Michael Murphy Sports & LeisureIntermediate B Championship Group B
Round 1
Moyle Park 17:30 Milford V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon
Naomh Ultan 17:30 Naomh Ultan V Carndonagh
Michael Murphy Sports & LeisureIntermediate B Championship Group A
Round 1
Pairc na nGael 17:30 Naomh Columba V Naomh Bríd
Cloughaneely 17:30 Cloughaneely V Fanad Gaels
07-05-2017 (Sun)
Michael Murphy Sports & LeisureIntermediate B Championship Group C
Round 1
Buncrana 12:30 Buncrana V Downings
Glenfin 12:30 Glenfin V St Naul’s
06-05-2017 (Sat)
AllSportStore.com AllSportStore.com Division 3
Round 3
Moville 18:30 Moville V Letterkenny Gaels
Referee: Aidan Mc Aleer
AllSportStore.com AllSportStore.com Division 4
Round 5
Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin 18:00 Naomh Pádraig Muff V Naomh Colmcille
Lifford 18:00 Naomh Pádraig Lifford V Na Rossa
Crampsey Park 18:00 Urris V Carndonagh
Convoy 18:00 Convoy V Robert Emmets
AllSportStore.com AllSportStore.com Division 5
Round 1
Glenties 18:00 Naomh Conáil V Glenswilly
Referee: Lee Jordan
AllSportStore.com AllSportStore.com Division 3 Reserve
Round 3
Moville 17:00 Moville V Letterkenny Gaels
Referee: Leo Devenney
AllSportStore.com AllSportStore.com Division 4 Reserve
Round 5
Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin 19:00 Naomh Pádraig Muff V Naomh Colmcille
Crampsey Park 19:30 Urris V Carndonagh
05-05-2017 (Fri)
AllSportStore.com AllSportStore.com Hurling League
Round 5
19:00 Buncrana V Sean Mac Cumhaill
Father Tierney Park 19:00 Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Setanta