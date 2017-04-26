logo



Donegal Club Championship fixtures confirmed

26 Apr 2017
by admin

 

The Donegal CCC have confirmed the Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Club Championship fixtures for the weekend May 6th and 7th.

Full fixture schedule is listed below.

07-05-2017 (Sun)

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior Championship Group A

Round 1

Sean Mac Cumhaill 14:00 Sean Mac Cumhaill V St Michael’s

Gaelic Park 14:00 Bundoran V Malin

06-05-2017 (Sat)

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior Championship Group B

Round 1

Termon 19:00 Termon V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses

Hibernian Park 19:00 Burt V Killybegs

07-05-2017 (Sun)

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior Championship Group C

Round 1

Glenswilly 14:00 Glenswilly V Ardara

Kilcar 14:00 Kilcar V Gaoth Dobhair

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior Championship Group D

Round 1

Dungloe 14:00 Dungloe V Naomh Conáil

Four Masters 14:00 Four Masters V St Eunan’s

06-05-2017 (Sat)

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Intermediate Championship Group A

Round 1

Pairc na nGael 19:00 Naomh Columba V Naomh Bríd

Cloughaneely 19:00 Cloughaneely V Fanad Gaels

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Intermediate Championship Group B

Round 1

Moyle Park 19:00 Milford V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon

Naomh Ultan 19:00 Naomh Ultan V Carndonagh

07-05-2017 (Sun)

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Intermediate Championship Group C

Round 1

C.L.G. Bun Cranncha 14:00 Buncrana V Downings

Glenfin 14:00 Glenfin V St Naul’s

Michael Murphy Sports & LeisureSenior B Championship Group A

Round 1

Sean Mac Cumhaill 12:30 Sean Mac Cumhaill V St Michael’s

Gaelic Park 12:30 Bundoran V Malin

06-05-2017 (Sat)

Michael Murphy Sports & LeisureSenior B Championship Group B

Round 1

Termon 17:30 Termon V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses

Hibernian Park 17:30 Burt V Killybegs

07-05-2017 (Sun)

Michael Murphy Sports & LeisureSenior B Championship Group C

Round 1

Glenswilly 12:30 Glenswilly V Ardara

Kilcar 12:30 Kilcar V Gaoth Dobhair

Michael Murphy Sports & LeisureSenior B Championship Group D

Round 1

Dungloe 12:30 Dungloe V Naomh Conáil

Four Masters 12:30 Four Masters V St Eunan’s

06-05-2017 (Sat)

Michael Murphy Sports & LeisureIntermediate B Championship Group B

Round 1

Moyle Park 17:30 Milford V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon

Naomh Ultan 17:30 Naomh Ultan V Carndonagh

Michael Murphy Sports & LeisureIntermediate B Championship Group A

Round 1

Pairc na nGael 17:30 Naomh Columba V Naomh Bríd

Cloughaneely 17:30 Cloughaneely V Fanad Gaels

07-05-2017 (Sun)

Michael Murphy Sports & LeisureIntermediate B Championship Group C

Round 1

Buncrana 12:30 Buncrana V Downings

Glenfin 12:30 Glenfin V St Naul’s

06-05-2017 (Sat)

AllSportStore.com AllSportStore.com Division 3

Round 3

Moville 18:30 Moville V Letterkenny Gaels

Referee: Aidan Mc Aleer

AllSportStore.com AllSportStore.com Division 4

Round 5

Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin 18:00 Naomh Pádraig Muff V Naomh Colmcille

Lifford 18:00 Naomh Pádraig Lifford V Na Rossa

Crampsey Park 18:00 Urris V Carndonagh

Convoy 18:00 Convoy V Robert Emmets

AllSportStore.com AllSportStore.com Division 5

Round 1

Glenties 18:00 Naomh Conáil V Glenswilly

Referee: Lee Jordan

AllSportStore.com AllSportStore.com Division 3 Reserve

Round 3

Moville 17:00 Moville V Letterkenny Gaels

Referee: Leo Devenney

AllSportStore.com AllSportStore.com Division 4 Reserve

Round 5

Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin 19:00 Naomh Pádraig Muff V Naomh Colmcille

Crampsey Park 19:30 Urris V Carndonagh

05-05-2017 (Fri)

AllSportStore.com AllSportStore.com Hurling League

Round 5

19:00 Buncrana V Sean Mac Cumhaill

Father Tierney Park 19:00 Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Setanta

 

 

