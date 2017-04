A top class Barry Mc Namee goal earned Derry City a 1-all draw at home to Limerick last night in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division.

Shane Duggan had put the visitors in front in the first half.

The Shannonsiders remain unbeaten under caretaker manager Willie Boland while Derry have now gone six matches without a win but stay fifth in the table.

After two draws in four days, Derry Captain and goalkeeper Ger Doherty told Martin Homes there is signs of improvement….