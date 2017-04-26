Changes to this weekend’s North West 10k route

The committee of the North West 10k have released details of changes to this Sunday’s route in Letterkenny due to road works at Kiltoy, adjacent to the former site of Unifi.

In the revised route, the race and walk which starts at 2.00 will head from McGinley Motors to the Tesco Roundabout, keeping to the right out the Port Road to the Polestar Roundabout.

From there the route takes a right over past the Public Services Centre and through the roundabout at JJ Reids and on to the Pearse Road again.

From there it’s back to the Tesco Roundabout and this time keeping left on the Port Road to the Polestar and left over in front of the Mount Errigal Hotel and up by the Ballyraine National School, through the Oatfield Roundabout and up the Port Road past the Courthouse.

It’s then down Letterkenny Main Street turning left at Larkin’s Lane and onto the Pearse Road veering right past JJ Reid Motors onto the Neil T Blaney Road over by the Public Services Centre to the Polestar.

It’s then in the Port Road in front of the LYIT, turning left at the Tesco Roundabout on the home straight to the finish line at the Community Centre.

Runners and walkers can still register on-line at www.northwest10k.com ahead of Sunday’s big charity event. A registration office will also be opening at Letterkenny Community Centre on this Thursday and Friday evenings from 5-7 p.m.

The office will also be open on Saturday afternoon from 3-6 p.m. Those who have registered on-line can come along during these times to pick up their t-shirts, numbers and chip timing.

Registrations on Sunday will close at 1 p.m. sharp. The race starts at 2.00

The two benefiting charities this year are the Donegal Sexual Abuse and Rape Crisis Centre along with the Friends and Family of Abbey Village, Kilmacrennan.

With a big turnout anticipated again on Sunday, Chairperson Neil Martin is appealing to runners and walkers to register as early as possible to avoid delays on the morning of the event.