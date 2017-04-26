logo



Changes to this weekend’s North West 10k route

26 Apr 2017
by admin

The committee of the North West 10k have released details of changes to this Sunday’s route in Letterkenny due to road works at Kiltoy, adjacent to the former site of Unifi.

In the revised route, the race and walk which starts at 2.00 will head from McGinley Motors to the Tesco Roundabout, keeping to the right out the Port Road to the Polestar Roundabout.

From there the route takes a right over past the Public Services Centre and through the roundabout at JJ Reids and on to the Pearse Road again.

From there it’s back to the Tesco Roundabout and this time keeping left on the Port Road to the Polestar and left over in front of the Mount Errigal Hotel and up by the Ballyraine National School, through the Oatfield Roundabout and up the Port Road past the Courthouse.

It’s then down Letterkenny Main Street turning left at Larkin’s Lane and onto the Pearse Road veering right past JJ Reid Motors onto the Neil T Blaney Road over by the Public Services Centre to the Polestar.

It’s then in the Port Road in front of the LYIT, turning left at the Tesco Roundabout on the home straight to the finish line at the Community Centre.

Runners and walkers can still register on-line at www.northwest10k.com ahead of Sunday’s big charity event. A registration office will also be opening at Letterkenny Community Centre on this Thursday and Friday evenings from 5-7 p.m.

The office will also be open on Saturday afternoon from 3-6 p.m. Those who have registered on-line can come along during these times to pick up their t-shirts, numbers and chip timing.

Registrations on Sunday will close at 1 p.m. sharp. The race starts at 2.00

The two benefiting charities this year are the Donegal Sexual Abuse and Rape Crisis Centre along with the Friends and Family of Abbey Village, Kilmacrennan.
With a big turnout anticipated again on Sunday, Chairperson Neil Martin is appealing to runners and walkers to register as early as possible to avoid delays on the morning of the event.

More Sport

Tyler Toland heads to European’s with Republic U17 Women

0
Donegal’s Tyler Toland has been named on the Republic of Ireland squad to travel to the Czech Republic for the UEFA Women’s U17 European Championships. Toland, who plays her footba[...]
26 Apr 2017

Taylor gets two game ban for Coleman tackle

0
Wales defender Neil Taylor will be banned for two international games – as punishment for the tackle that broke Seamus Coleman’s leg. Taylor was sent-off for the challe[...]
26 Apr 2017

Seamus Coleman grateful of huge support since leg injury

0
Seamus Coleman has thanked supporters of Everton, Ireland and from around the world for helping to “get him through” his injury nightmare, while insisting he will be back as strong[...]
26 Apr 2017

Changes to this weekend’s North West 10k route

0
The committee of the North West 10k have released details of changes to this Sunday’s route in Letterkenny due to road works at Kiltoy, adjacent to the former site of Unifi. [...]
26 Apr 2017

Derry City’s Ger Doherty sees signs of improvement

0
A top class Barry Mc Namee goal earned Derry City a 1-all draw at home to Limerick last night in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division. Shane Duggan had put the visitors in front in [...]
26 Apr 2017

The Magee’s on form at European Championships in Denmark

0
The European Badminton Championships is being held in Kolding, Denmark this week and the Irish players have got off to the best possible start. Ireland come away from Day 1 on Tues[...]
26 Apr 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit