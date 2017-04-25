Strabane woman dies in Urney Road collision

It’s been confirmed that a woman has died following last night’s road crash in Strabane.

Police in Strabane are appealing for witnesses following the collision on the Urney Road.

The collision between a lorry and a car, took place around 10.30pm at the junction between the Urney Road and Great Northern Link.

A short time later, 69 year old Margaret McLaughlin, who was a front seat passenger in the car died in hospital from injuries she sustained in the collision.

Her husband, who was driving, remains in hospital. He is in a stable condition with injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening at this time.

A 20 year old man was arrested at the scene and is currently in custody, helping police with their enquiries.”

As a result, the Great Northern Link is closed from the junction with Bradley Way to the junction with the Melmount Road.

The Urney Road is closed from the junction with Melmount Road to the junction with the Castletown Road, while officers continue with their investigation into what happened.

Diversions are in place.