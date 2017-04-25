Rovers win to send Ulster Senior League to final game of the season

Ulster Senior League Result.

Letterkenny Rovers 4-2 Finn Harps Reserves

Letterkenny Rovers kept the pressure on leaders Cockhill Celtic at the top of table with a 4-2 victory over Finn Harps at Leckview Park on Tuesday night.

The Letterkenny goals came from Christy Conaghan,David Shovlin,Conor Tourish and Kevin McGrath while Jamie Browne and Simon McGlynn from the penalty spot were on the mark for Harps.

It now means Rovers ate three points behind Cockhill Celtic going into the last round of games.

Cockhill play Swilly Rovers in Ramelton knowing they only need a point to win the league for a fifth year in a row.

Letterkenny Rovers are also away in their final game to Fanad United.

Those games will be played on Sunday week May 7th.