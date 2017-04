The senior women of Letterkenny A.C. have had their National Road Relay medals upgraded to silver.

They won bronze on Sunday last in Raheny but have now been awarded silver after Queen’s were disqualified.

The Belfast team had included an athlete on their team who was not a member of QUB AC.

UCD are now champions with Letterkenny second and Leevale third.

Ann Marie McGlynn, Noeleen Scanlon and Nakita Burke made up the Letterkenny team.