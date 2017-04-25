Politicians should agree a 10 year infrastructure programme – Harkin

A Midlands North West MEP says there needs to be a minimum 10 year infrastructural investment programme, which would bridge at least two governments.

Marian Harkin was speaking at a conference organised by the Construction Industry Federation, telling them that infrastructural development is vital to ensure balanced development.

She told the conference that government spending on infrastructure has declined sharply since 2008, and that must be addressed.

Agreeing with calls for more balanced investment for the regions, Ms Harkin called on politicians to take a longer term view………