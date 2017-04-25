logo



One apiece as Derry and Limerick draw in Buncrana

25 Apr 2017
Derry City came from a goal down against Limerick to secure a point at Maginn Park on Tuesday night.

Barry McNamee signalled his return to the side from injury with a shot at goal in the fourth minute.

Lukas Schubert wasted a shot at goal in the seventh minute when he blazed a free kick over the Limerick bar from the left edge of the box.

For the sixth game in a row, Derry City conceded the first goal. To be fair, the strike from Shane Duggan after 13 minutes was unstoppable, as he unleashed a 25 yard drive that Gerard Doherty could not reach, high to his right.

Lee Lynch nearly made it two for Limerick soon after but he shot wide.

The goal really seemed to unsettle Derry and Limerick took more of a role in the game.

McNamee curled a shot just wide of the goal in the the 34th minute after Limerick had cleared a Derry free kick.

Nathan Boyle tested Brendan Clarke in the Limerick goal with a shot at the end of a strong run into the box, four minutes from the break.

Ben Doherty could have done better with the pass from Connor McDermott on the stroke of halftime. The ball fell to the fullback eight yards out but his first touch killed the move.

The second half opened at pace and referee Paul Tuite showed two Limerick players a yellow card in the opening minute.

Derry drew level with a beautiful goal from Barry McNamee on the hour. A free kick from 25 yards out sent the keeper scurrying to his right hand side but the ball had too much for him and the scores were level.

On 65 minutes Gerard Doherty made a vital double save in the space of a minute to deny Rodrigo Tosi.

First he got down low to push a header away and then he spared the blushes of Dean Jarvis who played a short backpass, when he blocked the low shot.

Ronan Curtis hit a fierce drive that the keeper tipped over the bar in the 76th minute.

On 84 minutes, Nathan Boyle sent a low cross from the right into the box. McNamee drilled a shot that was blocked by a defender.

As with the abandoned game earlier in the season, this one also ended a goal apiece.

Queens disqualification means Letterkenny women take Road Relay Silver

0
The senior women of Letterkenny A.C. have had their National Road Relay medals upgraded to silver. They won bronze on Sunday last in Raheny but have now been awarded silver after Q[...]
25 Apr 2017

Rovers win to send Ulster Senior League to final game of the season

0
Ulster Senior League Result. Letterkenny Rovers 4-2 Finn Harps Reserves Letterkenny Rovers kept the pressure on leaders Cockhill Celtic at the top of table with a 4-2 victory over [...]
25 Apr 2017

Michael Boyle is nominated for Young Rally Driver of the Year

0
Michael Boyle has been nominated for this year’s Motorsport Ireland Billy Coleman Young Rally Driver Award for his performances in January and February.   The 19 year-old from Lett[...]
25 Apr 2017

Donegal Mountain Clubs come together to launch ‘Summer Challenge’ with video showing previously unseen parts of the county

0
Four Donegal Mountain Bike Clubs have come together to launch a cross county mountain bike challenge that will take participants across some of the most spectacular and challenging[...]
25 Apr 2017

Entries Now Open for the 2017 Joule Donegal International Rally

0
The 2017 Joule Donegal International Rally takes place from Friday 16th to Sunday 18th June and entry forms and regulations are now available via www.donegalrally.ie. The Joule Don[...]
25 Apr 2017

