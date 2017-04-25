MPs approve extension to NI talks deadline

MPs at Westminster have passed a bill delaying the deadline for Northern Ireland parties to reach a deal to restore devolution.

They agreed to a government proposal to extend Stormont’s talks until 29 June during a debate on regional rates which also saw Northern Secretary James Brokenshire indicate a budget for Northern Ireland is a deal is not done.

The draft budget includes a small increase in health spending, but there’s been widespread criticism of a a projected 2.5% cut to the education budget.