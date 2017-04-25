logo



MPs approve extension to NI talks deadline

25 Apr 2017
by News Highland

MPs at Westminster have passed a bill delaying the deadline for Northern Ireland parties to reach a deal to restore devolution.

They agreed to a government proposal to extend Stormont’s talks until 29 June during a debate on regional rates which also saw Northern Secretary James Brokenshire indicate a budget for Northern Ireland is a deal is not done.

The draft budget includes a small increase in health spending, but there’s been widespread criticism of a a projected 2.5% cut to the education budget.

More News

MPs approve extension to NI talks deadline

0
MPs at Westminster have passed a bill delaying the deadline for Northern Ireland parties to reach a deal to restore devolution. They agreed to a government proposal to extend Storm[...]
25 Apr 2017

Work starts on Phase Two of Malin Head Visitor Management Plan

0
Work is officially underway on phase two at Malin Head on a Visitor Management Plan for the area. This part of the Visitor Management Plan for the area includes a toilet block, roa[...]
25 Apr 2017

Money allocated for safety works at Drumquinn Waterfalls and Sloughan Glen

0
£100,000 has been allocated to carry out safety works at Drumquinn waterfalls and Sloughan Glen in County Tyrone, a popular beauty spot. Despite some initial work being undertaken,[...]
25 Apr 2017

Urney Road closed in Strabane following overnight crash

0
The Urney Rd in Strabane closed following a collision shortly before midnight last night. The crash, which involved a car and a lorry, happened at the junction of Orchard Rd. Diver[...]
25 Apr 2017

Gardai in Letterkenny appeal for witnesses following alleged assault on teenage girl

0
Gardai in Letterkenny have appealed for witnesses to come forward following an alleged assault of a teenage girl on Thursday night April 20th. It’s understood that the girl a[...]
24 Apr 2017

Car sales in Donegal down for 1st quarter of 2017

0
  The Society of the Irish Motor Industry in association with DoneDeal have issued their first Quarterly Motor Industry Review for 2017 which shows a drop in car sales in Done[...]
24 Apr 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit