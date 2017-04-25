Money allocated for safety works at Drumquinn Waterfalls and Sloughan Glen

£100,000 has been allocated to carry out safety works at Drumquinn waterfalls and Sloughan Glen in County Tyrone, a popular beauty spot.

Despite some initial work being undertaken, large parts of the public walkways and viewing points of the waterfalls have been closed to the public for some time.

It is understood that investigative work is on-going and a report will be brought back to Councillors on the required works.

Local Councillor Frankie Donnelly is hopeful that once the work is completed, it will be re-opened shortly……….