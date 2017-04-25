logo



Michael Boyle is nominated for Young Rally Driver of the Year

25 Apr 2017
by admin

Michael Boyle. Photo Motorsport Ireland

Michael Boyle has been nominated for this year’s Motorsport Ireland Billy Coleman Young Rally Driver Award for his performances in January and February.
 
The 19 year-old from Lettermacaward, Co Donegal, drove his Honda Civic to a clear win in the Junior section of the opening round of the Triton Showers National Championship, the Birr Stages Rally at Nenagh. With regular co-driver Dermot McCafferty, who has accompanied him from his first rally, Michael was four minutes ahead of his nearest class rival at the finish.
 
Michael began rallying in late 2015, making his debut in a virtually standard Civic in the Donegal Harvest Rally, where he finished fifth among the Juniors. Last year, in a more modified version, he took runner-up position in the Triton Showers Junior Championship, but the highlight of his season was taking victory in the hotly contested Junior section of the Donegal International Rally, by just three seconds in a grandstand finish.
 
Before starting his own driving career, Michael was already a regular attendee at Irish rallies, as he began going to events from the age of 12, with his father Declan, the National Rally champion in 2013 and 2014.
 
Michael is a publican, managing the Limelight Nightclub in Glenties and McCafferty’s Bar in Donegal Town. His main sponsor is Cherrymore Kitchens in Donegal.
 
Michael is contesting the National Championship this year, and would very much like to repeat last year’s success in the Donegal International in June.
 
The winner of the Motorsport Ireland Billy Coleman Young Rally Driver of the Year Award receives €50,000 worth of support to contest stage rallies nationally & internationally in 2018 along with the support of Billy Coleman co-ordinator, Ger Healy, while the two runners-up will receive free entries into a number of MI permitted events in 2018, along with co-ordinator support.
 
Five bi-monthly winners are selected from January-February, through to September-October, along with the highest placed eligible drivers from both the Junior Championship in the Triton Showers National series and the Junior category in the Valvoline National Forestry Championship, and a wildcard selection, as the award finalists.

More Sport

Queens disqualification means Letterkenny women take Road Relay Silver

0
The senior women of Letterkenny A.C. have had their National Road Relay medals upgraded to silver. They won bronze on Sunday last in Raheny but have now been awarded silver after Q[...]
25 Apr 2017

Rovers win to send Ulster Senior League to final game of the season

0
Ulster Senior League Result. Letterkenny Rovers 4-2 Finn Harps Reserves Letterkenny Rovers kept the pressure on leaders Cockhill Celtic at the top of table with a 4-2 victory over [...]
25 Apr 2017

One apiece as Derry and Limerick draw in Buncrana

0
Derry City came from a goal down against Limerick to secure a point at Maginn Park on Tuesday night. Barry McNamee signalled his return to the side from injury with a shot at goal [...]
25 Apr 2017

Michael Boyle is nominated for Young Rally Driver of the Year

0
Michael Boyle has been nominated for this year’s Motorsport Ireland Billy Coleman Young Rally Driver Award for his performances in January and February.   The 19 year-old from Lett[...]
25 Apr 2017

Donegal Mountain Clubs come together to launch ‘Summer Challenge’ with video showing previously unseen parts of the county

0
Four Donegal Mountain Bike Clubs have come together to launch a cross county mountain bike challenge that will take participants across some of the most spectacular and challenging[...]
25 Apr 2017

Entries Now Open for the 2017 Joule Donegal International Rally

0
The 2017 Joule Donegal International Rally takes place from Friday 16th to Sunday 18th June and entry forms and regulations are now available via www.donegalrally.ie. The Joule Don[...]
25 Apr 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit