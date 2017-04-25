Irish Blood Transfusion service appeal to Donegal people to give blood

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service is appealing to people to donate blood before the May Bank Holiday weekend, with clinics at two locations in Donegal this week.

There are clinics at the Inishowen Gateway in Buncrana today from 2:30pm – 5:00pm, and from 7:00pm – 9:30pm.

Tomorrow, the service moves to Carndonagh Community School, with clinics at similar times on Wednesday and Thursday.

Paul Mc Kinney is Operations Director with the Blood Transfusion Service – He says stocks are down after the Easter Holidays: