HSE urges Donegal parents to have children avail of MMR vaccine

The HSE is urging parents in Donegal to have their children vaccinated after it emerged that the numbers availing of the MMR in Donegal have dropped below 90%.

That’s a cause of concern, according to Dr Anthony Breslin, a specialist in Communicable Diseases.

He spoke on the Shaun Doherty Show…………

On the issue of autism, Dr Breslin repeated his firm belief that there is no link between autism and vaccination, repeating that the suggestion of a link was based on 20 year old bad research which has been debunked.

He urged parents to consider the facts…….