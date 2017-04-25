Donegal Mountain Clubs come together to launch ‘Summer Challenge’ with video showing previously unseen parts of the county

Four Donegal Mountain Bike Clubs have come together to launch a cross county mountain bike challenge that will take participants across some of the most spectacular and challenging terrains Donegal has to offer.
The clubs have produced a YouTube video to promote the four trails which showcases the county as it has it has never been seen before and was produced by Emmet McNamee of Aerialscape.
These events are open to cyclists from all over Ireland and all fitness levels and are being run by
Donegal Mountain Bike Club
Tir Chonaill Gap Cycle Club
Errigal cycling Club
Gartin Adventure center
For updates check Donegal Mountain bike events Facebook page.
The Summer Challenge involves four popular all terrain, all weather, mountain bike trails:
- The Bogman trail on Sunday May 28th,12 PM Golan Milford
- The Tir Chonnail Gap on Sunday the 9th of July, 10am Community center Glenties
- Errigal on the 26th of August Start time: 11am:Mc Carry’s Killdaragh Creslough
- Gartan on September 30th. Start 5PM Gartin Adventure Center Churchill
Speaking about the challenge cyclist and owner of Aerialscape Emmet McNamee said “As an amateur cyclist who has grown to love the sport I produced this video so a wider audience can see some of what we see when we head out on our bikes. Donegal has been one of the shooting locations for the new Star Wars movies and last year it was named the coolest place on the planet by the National Geographic Traveler and as a mountain bike cyclist it’s easy to see why. I didn’t realise just how beautiful Donegal was until I went mountain biking, its a fantastic and healthy way to see the county and these events are open to all levels from beginners to expert.”
Anyone interested in taking part can register to do one or all of the events and the entry fee for each is approximately €20. Cyclists will need to bring their own equipment and bikes but bike rental options are also available and details can be found on the Donegal Mountain Bike Club facebook page