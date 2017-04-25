Assault case against Donegal County Councillor adjourned until June

The assault case against Donegal County Councillor John O’Donnell has been adjourned today at Letterkenny Circuit Court.

Defence counsel for Cllr. O’Donnell said that the assault causing harm charges will be contested and that a trial could take a number of days.

The court heard that the case against Cllr O’Donnell and a co-accused involves three separate assault charges on three injured parties on February 23rd 2015.

The court was also told that Cllr O’Donnell’s income as a Councillor is €400 a week and that he is currently in a personal insolvency protection regime.

Judge Terence O’Sullivan approved an application for legal aid for the Councillor – one solicitor and one counsel.

The case was adjourned until June 14th.