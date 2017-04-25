17 year old charged with murder of Donegal man living in London

A 17-year-old male has been charged with the murder of a Donegal man in London at the weekend.

42-year-old Damien McLaughlin was from Manorcunningham but had been living in London for some time.

Mr. Mc Laughlin died after receiving a stab wound to the heart on a street in Enfield on Saturday.

It’s understood that paramedics worked for over 45 minutes to save his life, but he died just after 2pm.

Two men aged 21 and 18, and a 17-year-old male, were then arrested on suspicion of murder.

The 17-year-old from Tottenham was due to appear in court charged with the murder of Mr McLaughlin.

Police officer, DCI Larry Smith, said they were still appealing for information and the incident may have been captured on a mobile phone.

He told UK media that they have spoken with a number of witnesses, but is certain that there are other people who will have seen something of note but are yet to contact police.