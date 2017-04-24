Magheraroarty Sea Wall campaign highlighted as 2016 dredging programme gets underway

Dredging has begun this morning at Magheraroarty Pier, where representatives of the local fishing fleet say they are regularly affected by a build up of sand which can hamper them entering and leaving the port.

The pier is also an important departure point for ferries and other boats serving Tory Island.

Local councillor Michael Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig is welcoming the dredging, but says in the long term, a more permanent solution is needed.

He says every year, there are protracted discussions before a dredging campaign is secured, and what the community need is a sea wall to stop the build up of sand………..