Irish Water refusing to tackle serious problems in South Inishowen – Murray

It’s been claimed that Irish Water has no plans to upgrade water infrastructure on the Inishowen peninsula.

It follows a submission made by Local Councillor Jack Murray, who has been highlighting the frequency of bursts in the main water supply system serving South Inishowen in particular.

Cllr Murray has since received confirmation from the utility that it has no plans for upgraded works.

He says this is completely unacceptable, as without the sufficient infrastructure in place, water bursts and consequent outages are set to continue………………