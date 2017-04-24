Gardai in Letterkenny appeal for witnesses following alleged assault on teenage girl

Gardai in Letterkenny have appealed for witnesses to come forward following an alleged assault of a teenage girl on Thursday night April 20th.

It’s understood that the girl attended a disco in the town before the alleged incident took place.

She was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital for treated to injuries she sustained to her face.

Gardai say that investigations into the incident are on-going and have asked anyone with information to come forward.

They are particularly interested to speak to people who may have been on the Ramelton road at around 11.45pm on Thursday night.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 0749167100.