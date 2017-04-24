logo



Funeral takes place in Bundoran today of Cllr Sean Mc Eniff

24 Apr 2017
by News Highland

Cllr Sean mc Eniff

Large crowds will gather in Bundoran this morning for the funeral of the late Donegal County Councillor Sean McEniff.

Cllr. Mc Eniff passed away on Friday in hospital after being ill for some time.

The 81 year old had been Irelands longest serving Councillor and Fianna Fail Leader Micheal Martin described this record as a testament to the work he undertook across the community, and the respect in which he was held by the people of Bundoran.

TD for South Donegal Deputy Marc Mac Sharry says  his legacy will live on………

 

 

