The Department of Agriculture is hosting a special information day for Donegal farmers tomorrow about registering online for the Basic Payment Scheme.

While farmers can continue to apply using forms, they are being encouraged to go on line and next year it will be come obligatory.

Department staff will be available to discuss matters between 2.30 – 7.30 pm in the Clanree Hotel, Letterkenny.

Fintan O’Brien is Head of the Department’s Direct Payments Unit……..